Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.96

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.96 and last traded at $24.94, with a volume of 1050067 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.47.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.70.

Institutional Trading of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVR. Systelligence LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 655,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,967,000 after acquiring an additional 76,353 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 425,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,786,000 after buying an additional 73,175 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,141,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 344,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 287,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 111,196 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

