Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Shares Up 7%

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.22 and last traded at $9.14. Approximately 26,085 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 195,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.54.

Accel Entertainment Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $821.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $278.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.77 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Accel Entertainment news, insider Derek Harmer sold 7,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $69,912.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,081. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Accel Entertainment news, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 16,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $152,080.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,708,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,513,407. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 7,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $69,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 121,111 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,980 in the last 90 days. 19.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACEL. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Accel Entertainment by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 113,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 8.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 111.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals, redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality, and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

