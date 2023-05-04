Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $16,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 45,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.
In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Activision Blizzard stock opened at $75.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.94 and a 12-month high of $87.01.
Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.
