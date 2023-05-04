Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 90.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,371,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125,290 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.30% of Activision Blizzard worth $181,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,427,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,792,000 after buying an additional 5,270,426 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $281,635,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 898.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,521,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,462 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 81.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,493,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $147,019,000. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.53.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded down $1.19 on Thursday, reaching $74.04. 1,765,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,128,399. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.94 and a 1-year high of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 5.15. The firm has a market cap of $58.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.30.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Activision Blizzard

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

