Adamera Minerals (CVE:ADZ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Adamera Minerals Corp. (CVE:ADZ – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 18000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Adamera Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$8.91 million, a PE ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.66.

About Adamera Minerals

Adamera Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious metals. It primarily explores for silver, gold, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company owns interests in the Cooke Mountain, Empire Creek, Flag Hill, Buckhorn, and Talisman properties located in Washington, the United States.

