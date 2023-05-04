Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $7.50, but opened at $6.75. Adaptive Biotechnologies shares last traded at $6.92, with a volume of 67,051 shares.

The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.06). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a negative net margin of 108.03%. The company had revenue of $37.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on ADPT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Insider Activity at Adaptive Biotechnologies

Institutional Trading of Adaptive Biotechnologies

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 5,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $47,057.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,767.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 5,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $47,057.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,767.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, President Julie Rubinstein sold 22,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $194,264.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 336,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,581.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,375 shares of company stock valued at $354,339 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Trading Down 5.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.35.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson on September 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Recommended Stories

