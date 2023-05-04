Addison Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pearson were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pearson by 9.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,100,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,884,000 after purchasing an additional 352,469 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 11.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,679,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,483,000 after buying an additional 172,538 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 31.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,542,000 after buying an additional 397,676 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 8.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,101,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,984,000 after buying an additional 84,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pearson in the second quarter worth about $9,553,000. 2.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pearson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSO has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,200 ($14.99) to GBX 1,230 ($15.37) in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Pearson from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,022.86.

Pearson Stock Performance

Pearson Cuts Dividend

Shares of PSO opened at $10.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.90. Pearson plc has a 1 year low of $8.84 and a 1 year high of $12.03.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.182 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

Pearson Profile

(Get Rating)

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.