Addison Advisors LLC Has $84,000 Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Addison Advisors LLC reduced its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 8.7% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 301,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,074,000 after acquiring an additional 8,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cfra upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.19.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total transaction of $357,581.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,460.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total transaction of $4,564,480.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,838,843.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,998 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $357,581.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,460.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 80,001 shares of company stock worth $7,213,309 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $90.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.30 and a 52 week high of $105.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.09 and a 200-day moving average of $92.19.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.61%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

