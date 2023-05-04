Addison Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Addison Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 61.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $57,348.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,791.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $57,348.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,791.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,134 shares of company stock valued at $502,179 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Southern Stock Up 0.2 %

SO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

Southern stock opened at $73.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The company has a market capitalization of $80.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.15.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.74%.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Articles

