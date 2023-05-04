Addison Advisors LLC Purchases 6,309 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

Shares of LYG opened at $2.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.29. The stock has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $2.63.

Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. On average, analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LYG. StockNews.com upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.72) to GBX 60 ($0.75) in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.72) to GBX 61 ($0.76) in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays raised Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.69) to GBX 58 ($0.72) in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.43.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, Insurance and Wealth, and Other. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal, and small business customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.