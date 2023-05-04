Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Adient had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Adient updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Adient Price Performance

Shares of ADNT traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.51. The stock had a trading volume of 375,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,173. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.55 and its 200 day moving average is $38.90. Adient has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $47.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.49 and a beta of 2.76.

Get Adient alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adient

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADNT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adient in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Adient by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 77,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 24,213 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Adient by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Adient by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,748,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,197,000 after purchasing an additional 167,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Adient during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,433,000. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Adient

Several analysts have issued reports on ADNT shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Adient from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adient in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on Adient from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Adient from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Adient from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.88.

(Get Rating)

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MI.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.