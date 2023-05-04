ADMA Biologics (ADMA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $49.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.02 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 42.77% and a negative return on equity of 47.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ADMA Biologics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ADMA stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.35. 210,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,339,505. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.34. ADMA Biologics has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $3.98. The firm has a market cap of $744.24 million, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADMA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ADMA Biologics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,975,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,532,000 after buying an additional 384,868 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in ADMA Biologics by 217.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,423,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,899,000 after buying an additional 6,459,197 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,290,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,576,000 after purchasing an additional 250,455 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 6,940,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,889,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,272 shares in the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment consists of immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

