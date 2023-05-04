Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $369.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.47 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 26.59%. Adtalem Global Education’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Adtalem Global Education updated its Q4 guidance to $0.86-1.01 EPS.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE:ATGE opened at $41.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.66 and a 200-day moving average of $38.88. Adtalem Global Education has a 52 week low of $27.85 and a 52 week high of $44.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adtalem Global Education

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATGE. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 12.2% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,641,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,599,000 after buying an additional 611,402 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,303,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,581,000 after buying an additional 115,954 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1,102.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,182,000 after buying an additional 845,743 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 821,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,176,000 after buying an additional 30,327 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 15.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 766,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,781,000 after buying an additional 100,977 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Adtalem Global Education

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATGE. StockNews.com lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry.

