Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.60.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Aeroports de Paris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get Aeroports de Paris alerts:

Aeroports de Paris Stock Performance

Shares of AEOXF stock opened at $156.80 on Friday. Aeroports de Paris has a 52-week low of $122.00 and a 52-week high of $156.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.35 and its 200 day moving average is $138.76.

About Aeroports de Paris

Aéroports de Paris SA engages in the design, build, and management of commercial airports. The company is responsible for the organization, operation, and development of civilian air transport in the Île-de-France region. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail & Services, Real Estate, International & Airport Developments, and Other Activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aeroports de Paris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeroports de Paris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.