Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,630 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $54,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 152,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,855,000 after purchasing an additional 22,043 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $2,446,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $134.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.52 and a one year high of $160.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, January 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.32%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.31.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

