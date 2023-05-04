Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$95.00 to C$98.00. The stock traded as high as C$80.96 and last traded at C$80.77, with a volume of 150868 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$79.09.

Several other research firms have also commented on AEM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$95.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$62.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$79.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$62.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$509,822.70. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$70.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$68.91. The stock has a market cap of C$37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.91 billion. Analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.1903676 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.541 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.88%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

See Also

