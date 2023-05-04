Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,490 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $73,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APD. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 111,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,398,000 after acquiring an additional 15,872 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 260.7% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $821,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.45.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $293.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.20. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.88 and a 12-month high of $328.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $65.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

