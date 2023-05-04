Alastair Provan Buys 600,000 Shares of Bell Financial Group Limited (ASX:BFG) Stock

Bell Financial Group Limited (ASX:BFG – Get Rating) insider Alastair Provan bought 600,000 shares of Bell Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.94 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of A$564,000.00 ($373,509.93).
Alastair Provan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 20th, Alastair Provan acquired 17,401 shares of Bell Financial Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.00 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of A$17,401.00 ($11,523.84).
- On Tuesday, March 21st, Alastair Provan acquired 29,250 shares of Bell Financial Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.98 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of A$28,665.00 ($18,983.44).
- On Thursday, March 23rd, Alastair Provan purchased 500 shares of Bell Financial Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.98 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of A$490.00 ($324.50).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.80, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
Bell Financial Group Limited provides online broking, investment, and financial advisory services to private, institutional, and corporate clients. It operates through four segments: Technology & Platforms, Products & Services, Retail, and Institutional. The company provides equities, futures, options and cash currency market, foreign exchange, corporate fee income, portfolio administration, margin lending, and deposit products and services, as well as super lending and cash management services.
