Alcidion Group Limited (ASX:ALC) Insider Rebecca Wilson Purchases 250,000 Shares

Alcidion Group Limited (ASX:ALC – Get Rating) insider Rebecca Wilson purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$24,250.00 ($16,059.60).
Alcidion Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.
About Alcidion Group
