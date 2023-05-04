Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Sold by Blume Capital Management Inc.

Blume Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 58.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,780 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alcoa by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,740,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $606,845,000 after buying an additional 356,919 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Alcoa by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,106,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,549,000 after buying an additional 330,779 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Alcoa by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,176,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,577,000 after buying an additional 871,861 shares during the period. Theleme Partners LLP boosted its position in Alcoa by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 3,401,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,495,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,965,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,146,000 after purchasing an additional 673,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alcoa news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $1,540,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,140 shares in the company, valued at $48,780,187.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alcoa Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

NYSE AA traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,611,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,072,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 2.43. Alcoa Co. has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $68.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.26.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently -8.62%.

About Alcoa

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.