Alexander’s, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $4.50 (NYSE:ALX)

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 4.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 19th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th.
Alexander’s Stock Down 0.9 %
ALX stock opened at $177.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.36 million, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.13. The company has a quick ratio of 12.58, a current ratio of 12.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. Alexander’s has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $260.65.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ALX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alexander’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Alexander’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th.
Institutional Trading of Alexander’s
Alexander’s Company Profile
Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alexander’s (ALX)
- Simon Property Group Could Be a High Yield Savings Account
- Camping World: When Debt Is A Good Thing
- 3 Underperforming Nasdaq 100 Stocks Worth a Closer Look
- Unum Group Sure Looks Exciting: Jumps 7% After Lifting Guidance
- Hershey Hits the Sweet Spot with Sales, Earnings Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.