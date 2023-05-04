Alexander’s, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $4.50 (NYSE:ALX)

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 4.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 19th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th.

Alexander’s Stock Down 0.9 %

ALX stock opened at $177.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.36 million, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.13. The company has a quick ratio of 12.58, a current ratio of 12.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. Alexander’s has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $260.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alexander’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Alexander’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Institutional Trading of Alexander’s

Alexander’s Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 153,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,417,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

