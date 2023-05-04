Alien Metals (LON:UFO) Trading Up 7.8%

Alien Metals Ltd (LON:UFO – Get Rating) shares traded up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.49 ($0.01). 22,133,794 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 17,713,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.45 ($0.01).

Alien Metals Trading Up 7.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £25.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Alien Metals Company Profile

Alien Metals Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and development of mineral resource assets. The company explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, iron ore, and precious metal deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in Vivash Gorge Iron Ore Project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

