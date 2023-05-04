Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Earns “Reiterates” Rating from 500.com

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “reiterates” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at 500.com in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Alkami Technology from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Alkami Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Alkami Technology from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

Alkami Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALKT traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.73. The company had a trading volume of 5,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,008. Alkami Technology has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $17.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 0.03.

Insider Activity at Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology ( NASDAQ:ALKT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 19.59% and a negative net margin of 28.69%. The business had revenue of $55.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alkami Technology will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alkami Technology news, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 25,141 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $317,028.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 537,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,772,831. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 40.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alkami Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Alkami Technology by 7.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 1.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 70,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 84.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 20.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. 53.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alkami Technology

(Get Rating)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.