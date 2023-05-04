Alley Investment Management Company LLC Makes New $282,000 Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Alley Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VO stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $203.42. 257,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,367. The firm has a market cap of $49.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $228.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $208.54 and a 200 day moving average of $209.50.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

