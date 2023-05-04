Alley Investment Management Company LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Alley Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $7,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 502.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 499,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,532,000 after acquiring an additional 416,605 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,534,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,576,000 after acquiring an additional 300,053 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,783,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,414,680,000 after acquiring an additional 266,711 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,688,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,963,000 after acquiring an additional 141,783 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 950,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,828,000 after purchasing an additional 137,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $210.17. 330,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,221. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $148.24 and a 1 year high of $212.60. The stock has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $193.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total value of $35,779.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,112,179.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total transaction of $3,565,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,051,762.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total value of $35,779.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,112,179.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,783 shares of company stock worth $5,262,891 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

