Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Given New $7.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 31.12% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.54.

Allogene Therapeutics Price Performance

ALLO opened at $5.72 on Thursday. Allogene Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.38 and its 200 day moving average is $7.18.

Institutional Trading of Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 136,885.59% and a negative return on equity of 43.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 250,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

