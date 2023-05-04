Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.44% and a negative net margin of 136,885.59%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share.

Allogene Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ALLO stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.40. 4,224,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,957,276. Allogene Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.18. The company has a market cap of $933.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,212,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,696,000 after buying an additional 207,414 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 78.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,877,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,603 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,941,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,374,000 after purchasing an additional 34,481 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,275,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,645 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 62.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,962,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Allogene Therapeutics

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALLO shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.54.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

