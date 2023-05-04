Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Price Hits $0.13 on Exchanges

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000451 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $131.10 million and $9.51 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.

Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.

The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

