Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 51.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Altice USA Trading Down 12.1 %

ATUS stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.76. 2,894,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,304,772. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.28. Altice USA has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $13.17.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 107,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 1,150.8% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 134,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 124,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Altice USA Company Profile

ATUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Altice USA from $12.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.59.

(Get Rating)

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.