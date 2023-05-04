Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Stock Price Down 11.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) traded down 11.8% during trading on Thursday after Loop Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $3.00. The stock traded as low as $2.74 and last traded at $2.77. 2,295,006 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 4,298,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

ATUS has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Altice USA from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.59.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 514.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,069,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,494,000 after acquiring an additional 10,106,315 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,926,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,461,000 after buying an additional 5,284,411 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the third quarter worth $27,723,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,544,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,703,000 after buying an additional 3,823,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Altice USA by 10.4% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,640,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274,383 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.28. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Altice USA had a net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 51.00%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

