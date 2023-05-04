Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stake Reduced by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Altria Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of MO stock opened at $46.53 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.82. The company has a market cap of $83.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 120.90%.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Stories

