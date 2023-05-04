Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) Shares Down 1.9%

Amadeus FiRe AG (ETR:AAD – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €130.40 ($143.30) and last traded at €131.00 ($143.96). 3,899 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 7,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at €133.60 ($146.81).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Warburg Research set a €180.00 ($197.80) price target on shares of Amadeus FiRe in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Get Amadeus FiRe alerts:

Amadeus FiRe Trading Down 1.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $749.32 million, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €128.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €120.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.36.

Amadeus FiRe Company Profile

Amadeus FiRe AG provides specialized personnel services in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Personnel Services and Training. It offers personnel services for professionals and executives in the fields of commerce, and IT. The company also provides training in preparation for state examinations for tax advisors and specialists, accountants, and financial controllers; professional training in the fields of tax, accounting, and financial control; and specialized training in IAS/IFRS and US-GAAP.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus FiRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus FiRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.