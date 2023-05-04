Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Earnings Beat

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 732,305 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 436,108 shares.The stock last traded at $78.25 and had previously closed at $78.63.

The health services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $556.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.98 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMED shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Amedisys from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amedisys

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Michael Paul North sold 5,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $510,628.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,894.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,633,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,461,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,780 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $164,844,000 after buying an additional 386,411 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 222.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 478,081 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,939,000 after buying an additional 329,891 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at $26,014,000. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery.

Featured Articles

