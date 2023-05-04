American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $6,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1,103.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at $11,641,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,001 shares of company stock valued at $7,213,309 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AEP. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.19.

AEP stock opened at $90.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 73.61%.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

