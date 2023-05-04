American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.18), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. American Electric Power updated its FY23 guidance to $5.19-5.39 EPS.

AEP stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.57. 1,326,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,770,654. American Electric Power has a one year low of $80.30 and a one year high of $105.60. The stock has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 73.61%.

In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $630,651.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,975,213.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,099.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,001 shares of company stock valued at $7,213,309 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in American Electric Power by 200.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.19.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

