American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 4th, 2023

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHGet Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.58 to $1.64 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.62.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMH. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.21.

AMH traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $33.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,600,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,301. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.46 and a 200-day moving average of $31.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $28.78 and a one year high of $38.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.95%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 13,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $401,351.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,117.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $28,437.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,794.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Lau sold 13,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $401,351.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,117.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 10,152.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

