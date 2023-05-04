American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Shares Gap Down to $2.12

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.12, but opened at $2.00. American Well shares last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 70,788 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMWL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Well in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Well from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of American Well from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of American Well from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.28.

American Well Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.18. The firm has a market cap of $563.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $79.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.05 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 97.73% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Kurt Knight sold 25,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total value of $70,106.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,381,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,224.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert Shepardson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,091,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,575,291. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kurt Knight sold 25,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total transaction of $70,106.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,381,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,224.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 202,308 shares of company stock valued at $488,517. Insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMWL. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American Well by 175.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in American Well during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in American Well during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 46.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings.

