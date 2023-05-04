Amerityre (OTCMKTS:AMTY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.04

Amerityre Co. (OTCMKTS:AMTY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.04. Amerityre shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 3,234 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 million, a P/E ratio of 3.60 and a beta of -0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05.

Amerityre Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of polyurethane tires. It operates through the following segments: Closed-Cell Polyurethane Foam Tires and Polyurethane Elastomer Industrial Tires. The Closed-Cell Polyurethane Foam Tires segment manufacture closed-cell polyurethane foam tires for bicycles, golf and baggage carts, hand trucks, lawn and garden equipment, wheelbarrows, personnel carriers, and medical mobility products, as well as custom designed applications.

