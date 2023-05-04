AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. AMETEK updated its Q2 guidance to $1.49-1.51 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $5.96-6.10 EPS.

AMETEK Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE AME opened at $144.58 on Thursday. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $106.17 and a 12 month high of $148.06. The stock has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AME shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $480,120.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,706.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $107,281.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,601.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $480,120.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,706.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,294. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 84.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 726.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

