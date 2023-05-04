AMG National Trust Bank Has $1.77 Million Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,975 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,851,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,596,000 after buying an additional 660,622 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,084,000 after buying an additional 3,781,606 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7,137.7% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,386,429 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,553,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,088,000 after buying an additional 225,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,565,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,320,000 after buying an additional 113,575 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $99.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $91.24 and a 1 year high of $109.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.16.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

