AMG National Trust Bank Has $2.84 Million Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 47,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Celanese by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celanese alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CE. Mizuho lifted their price target on Celanese from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Celanese from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Celanese from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler raised Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Celanese from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.54.

Insider Activity at Celanese

Celanese Trading Down 1.3 %

In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $117.15 per share, with a total value of $140,580.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,501.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CE opened at $100.70 on Thursday. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $161.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.39 and its 200-day moving average is $108.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.31.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). Celanese had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.12%.

About Celanese

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.