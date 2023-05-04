AMG National Trust Bank Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,486 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 37,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:VSGX opened at $52.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.92 and its 200 day moving average is $50.64. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

