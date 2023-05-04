AMG National Trust Bank Makes New $2.40 Million Investment in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,397,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $571.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $572.19.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $458.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $108.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $468.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $490.73. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.02 and a 12 month high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Further Reading

