AMG National Trust Bank Purchases 188 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Bunge were worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bunge by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after buying an additional 696,806 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Bunge by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,182,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,059,000 after purchasing an additional 249,813 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Bunge by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,703,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,367 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Bunge by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,195,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,697,000 after purchasing an additional 153,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Bunge by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,091,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,996,000 after purchasing an additional 536,078 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bunge Price Performance

BG stock opened at $90.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.65. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $80.41 and a 1 year high of $118.99.

Bunge Dividend Announcement

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $15.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.89%. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird cut Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bunge in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.22.

Bunge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Recommended Stories

