AMG National Trust Bank Reduces Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PM. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 35.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.7% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 54.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $95.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.20. The firm has a market cap of $148.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $109.81.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Philip Morris International news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Philip Morris International news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

