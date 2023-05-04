AMG National Trust Bank Sells 248 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,270 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of FedEx by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,220 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of FedEx by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,120,967.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FDX opened at $228.52 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $248.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $219.28 and its 200-day moving average is $193.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.94 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James upgraded FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Melius started coverage on FedEx in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on FedEx from $199.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.41.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

