AMG National Trust Bank Sells 5,431 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,431 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,881,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,263,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,192 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,049,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,356,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,946 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,714,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,599,980,000 after buying an additional 581,532 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,294,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $810,526,000 after buying an additional 221,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,080,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Truist Financial Stock Performance

TFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.24.

NYSE:TFC opened at $27.30 on Thursday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $53.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

