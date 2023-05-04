Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Holdings Reduced by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,259 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $23,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in Amgen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its position in Amgen by 1.3% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 1.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in Amgen by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. SVB Securities cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.94.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $230.22. 413,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,356,044. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.30 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 288.75%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 57.92%.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.