Amgen One Day Volume Reaches $3,576.83 (AMG)

Amgen (AMG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. During the last week, Amgen has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. Amgen has a market cap of $109.50 million and $3,576.83 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amgen token can currently be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00003516 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Amgen Token Profile

Amgen’s genesis date was March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Amgen’s official website is theamgen.com. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Amgen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 1.02437482 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $6,766.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amgen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amgen using one of the exchanges listed above.

