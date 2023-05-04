Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Decreases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,536 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 146.7% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 258.1% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $29,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.52.

Intel Stock Up 1.7 %

Intel stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.17. The company had a trading volume of 13,338,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,358,363. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.46 and its 200-day moving average is $28.70. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $45.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -73.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Articles

